Cambodia Confirms Progress in Implementation of IAI Work Plan III

Source: AKP

Cambodia is committing to implement the Initiative for ASEAN Integration (IAI) Work Plan III, said Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Cambodia.

Addressing to the 36th ASEAN Summit (Plenary Session) via Videoconference on June 26, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said narrowing the development gap remains an important agenda for ASEAN in building people-centered community and this is the commitment of the Royal government of Cambodia.

“I am pleased to note that we have achieved the implementation of over 84 percent of IAI Work Plan III and I support further coordination to expedite the full and effective implementation of the remaining activities,” he underlined.

Furthermore, in the spirit of the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity (MPAC) 2025, Cambodia has continued to encourage proactive engagement with all relevant stakeholders to lend further support to the implementation of the MPAC 2025, and ultimately, the ASEAN Connectivity.

Regarding the connectivity, Samdech Techo Hun Sen also emphasised the importance of digital connectivity and digital economy.

Digitalisation has played an important role in offsetting productivity losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

“In fact, in this sector we can see huge potential of markets and workforce that has not yet been fully utilised. Moreover, the disruption caused by the pandemic has made us aware of greater need for ASEAN to foster digital infrastructure development as well as support for digital economic integration in the region at the time that ASEAN is putting efforts on restoring the economy in the context of the crisis,” said the Cambodian Premier.

