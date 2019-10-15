Cambodia Commits to Transform Sihanoukville to Special Economic Zone, PM Hun Sen Tells Head of UNIDO

Source: FN

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen, during his mission to Budapest, has received a courtesy call from Li Yong, Director General of United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

In Budapest on 15 October 2019, Prime Minister informed the Director General the Royal Government’s commitment to transform Sihanoukville province into special economic zone to support Cambodia’s economic development.

He continued that the Government is focusing on rice production for export; and implementation of the Industrial Policy 2015-2025 that UNIDO certainly play important roles to assist.

According to Delegate Minister Kao Kim Hourn, Prime Minister informed Li Yong that Sihanoukville is the important province that is in need of support, as it is affected by floods and issues arising from rapid development.

The premier requested the Director General to assist Sihanoukville on waste management, infrastructure building, and energy.

UNIDO Director General informed the premier that he is pleased that Cambodia is developing and has set clear goals. He pledged to visit Cambodia next year and mobilize Chinese investment, especially from Shenzhen and through Asian Infrastructure Development Bank, to support Cambodia’s development.

