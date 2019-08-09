Cambodia Commits to Peacekeeping Mission to See Victimized Countries Enjoy Peace: Head of National Defense

Source: FN

Cambodian Minister of National Defense Tea Banh, representing Prime Minister Hun Sen, said on Friday that Cambodia has fully prepared to send her blue berets to participate in peacekeeping mission in war-torn countries across the world, addressing at the homecoming ceremony of 382 repatriated peacekeeping force after completing mission in Mali and South Sudan.

“Now our reserved peacekeepers are ready to fulfill the missions; we will dispatch them immediately if urgent. Cambodia wants all the victimized countries to receive peace like Cambodia”, said the minister.

“Our repatriated forces expressed pride for being a part of this important humanitarian work.”

Since 2006, Cambodia has sent 6,053 peacekeepers, 285 females, to carry out UN peacekeeping missions in Sudan, South Sudan, Lebanon, Cyprus, Syria, Chad, Mali and Central African Republic, according to General Sem Sovanney, director-general of Cambodia’s National Center for Peacekeeping Forces and Explosive Remnants of War Clearance.

