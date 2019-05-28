Cambodia Commits to Achieve the Goal “Leaving No One Behind”: PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen attended the 75th Session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN-ESCAP) under the theme “Empowering people and ensuring inclusiveness and equality” held from from 27-31 May 2019, at the invitation of Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, the United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the UN-ESCAP.

Prime Minister Hun Sen, on Monday, expressed the Royal Government of Cambodia’s commitment towards achieving the goal “Leaving No One Behind” by promoting the implementation of three key development policies:

First, introducing the “National Social Protection Policy Framework 2016-2025” in building strategic plan to ensure income security and reduce economic and financial vulnerability, and enhance people’s welfare and strengthen social solidarity;

Secondly, providing quality and affordable healthcare services through Health Equity Fund, which provides free healthcare services to the poor and cash allowance to maternal and pregnant women as well as under-two-year-old children from the poor families; and

Thirdly, introducing the National Ageing Policy 2017-2030, aiming to support and address the issues of ageing population, focusing more on demographic changes with the vision of ensuring that ageing population could participate freely and respectively in the families, communities, economic activities, religious and political activities as they desire; and young population also obtaining knowledge and skills, which enable them to have productive, healthy, active and respective living when they get elder.

“Peace is the main and the most important prerequisite for building economic foundation and social development,” the Premier underlined.

