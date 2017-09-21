Cambodia, China Sign Six Cooperation Deals

Source: AKP

Cambodia and China reached here yesterday six memorandums of understanding (MoUs) in order to further tighten and expand the cooperation between the two countries.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and visiting H.E. Liu Yunshan, a Member of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, following their meeting.

The signed MoUs focus on the cooperation between the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and CPC, and the cooperation in the fields of health, education, information and NGOs between both countries.

A high-level CPC delegation led by H.E. Liu Yunshan arrived in Phnom Penh on Sept. 19 for a three-day visit in the Kingdom. During his stay in the capital, H.E. Liu Yunshan paid courtesy calls on Samdech Vibol Sena Pheakdei Say Chhum, Acting Head of State, and Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia. He also visited Preah Sihanouk coastal province before returning to his country on Sept. 21, at around noon.

