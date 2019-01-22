Cambodia-China Sign Eight Agreements and MoUs

Source: FN

Presided over by Cambodian Prime Minister and his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang, Cambodia and China, on Tuesday, signed eight agreements and MoUs as follows:

1. Exchange of note on rural roads renovation phase II

2. Exchange of note on rural water supply phase II

3. Exchange of note on engineering project supporting Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway

4. Certificate of giving-receiving bodyguard building of the Council of Ministers

5. Certificate of giving-receiving the repair project of National Road 7 damaged by flood

6. Certificates of giving-receiving the conservation project of Takeo Temple

7. Agreement on concessional loans for the development of reservoirs in Preah Vihear province

8. Agreement on the promotion of investment cooperation under the Rectangular Strategy and Belt and Road Initiative.

