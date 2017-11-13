Cambodia, China Reaffirm Commitment to Further Promote Bilateral Relations

Source: AKP

Cambodia and China have reaffirmed their strong commitment to boost their bilateral relations to a higher level.

The reaffirmation was made by Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and Chinese Premier H.E. Li Keqiang during their bilateral meeting yesterday, on the sidelines of the 31st ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Manila, the Philippines.

According to the National Television of Kampuchea (TVK) ‘s special report, this meeting was held fruitfully in a friendly environment.

Both leaders also discussed the Phnom Penh-Preah Sihanouk expressway construction project and mine and UXO clearance in Cambodia.

H.E. Li Keqiang pledged to assist Cambodia in the above-said projects in order to contribute to boosting Cambodia’s economic growth and enhance the living standard of Cambodian people.

Moreover, the Chinese premier reaffirmed China’s support to the peace, stability and development of Cambodia.

