Cambodia-China Officially Sign Agreement on $2 Billion Project

The 190km highway is to be constructed on a build, operate and transfer basis by the China Communications Construction Company projected nearly $2 billion.

The agreement was signed on Thursday between Sun Chanthol, Senior Minister of Public Work and Transport (MPWT) and Chairman of China Communications Construction Company, and presided over by Prime Minister Hun Sen and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

Sun Chanthol said that after the construction, the first highway in Cambodia will facilitate travel to Phnom Penh – Sihanoukville by quickly reduce the risk of traffic accidents, reduce jams, facilitate transport of goods, which will better the national economy.

