Cambodia, China To Boost More Cooperation

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, held official talks with his Chinese counterpart H.E. Li Keqiang, in Beijing yesterday, during his two-day official visit in China.

According to Samdech Techo Hun Sen’s official Facebook page, H.E. Li Keqiang expressed warm welcome to the Cambodian premier’s official visit in China as well as to his presence at the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation held in Beijing on May 14-15, 2017, which reflected the latter’s attention to the strengthening of relations and cooperation between the two countries.

In this 50-minute meeting, both leaders agreed that the traditional ties of friendship between Cambodia and China is a treasure for their peoples which need to be further tightened.

Both leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to continue promoting their comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation to a higher level for mutual benefits and for the development and prosperity in the region.

Moreover, they agreed to continue and increase the exchange and cooperation in the fields of foreign affairs, national defence, law enforcement, and security.

The leaders of Cambodia and China spoke highly of the results of cooperation in bilateral trade, investment, tourism and people-to-people exchange, and agreed to boost the two-way trade up to US$6 billion by 2020.

Besides, they exchanged views on the South China Sea issue as well as other regional and international issues of common interest.

Prime Minister Hun Sen re-affirmed Cambodia’s irreversible stance to adhere to the ‘One China Policy’.

Cambodia and China established their diplomatic relations on July 19, 1958. On Dec. 13, 2010, they upgraded their bilateral cooperation to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation, then on April 08, 2013 in Beijing, both nations’ leaders signed the action plan to carry out this comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation.

Year 2013 was declared the Cambodia-China Friendship Year as both countries celebrated the 55th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties, and they will mark the 60th anniversary next year.

Related posts