Cambodia-China Applaud the Stable and Continuous Sound Momentum of South China Sea

Source: FN

Cambodia and China expressed satisfaction with the stable and continuous sound momentum of the situation in the South China Sea, both sides wrote in a Joint Communique following Prime Minister Hun Sen’s three-day Official Visit to China.

According to the Joint Communique dated Wednesday: “Both sides called on relevant parties to continue to fully and effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), deepen pragmatic maritime cooperation, and promote the consultation on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC).”

The Cambodian side appreciates and supports the Chinese side in its proposal to conclude the COC consultation in 3 years, and would like to work with relevant parties to maintain the positive momentum of the consultation, strive for an early conclusion of the consultation on the basic of mutual consensus, and build the South China Sea into a sea of peace, friendship and cooperation.

Both sides also agreed to continue to strengthen coordination and cooperation within the frameworks of Mekong-Lancang Cooperation, ASEAN-China Cooperation, East Asia Cooperation, ASEM Summits and multilateral frameworks including the UN.

Cambodia and China will jointly adhere to multilateralism and safeguard the multilateral trade system with the WTO as its core; and promote the establishment of international relations featuring mutual respect, fairness and justice, and win-win cooperation, in order to construct the community of shared future for mankind.

Both sides agreed that the visit injected new impetus into the development of the Cambodia-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of Cooperation.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia expressed appreciation for the warm and friendly hospitality extended by the Chinese side during the visit.

Prime Minister concluded the fruitful mission and landed in Cambodia safe on Wednesday.

Related posts