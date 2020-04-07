Cambodia Cancels Khmer New Year Celebration 2020 to Fight Covid-19; State and Private Institutions Operate as Normal

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen announced a new measure to fight Covid-19 by cancelling the celebration of Khmer New Year, supposedly be held from 14-16 April 2020.

The premier addressed in the press conference on Covid-19 held at Peace Palace on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Hun Sen also ordered Minister of the Council of Ministers Bin Chhin and Minister of Economy and Finance Aun Pornmoniroth to announce and implement no-holiday policy during Khmer New Year and ensure that state and private institutions reciprocate holidays for civil servants, workers, and employees when the Kingdom won battle against Covid-19.

