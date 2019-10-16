Cambodia-Bulgaria Signs Three Documents

Source: FN

Cambodia and Bulgaria signed three documents to further strengthen relations and cooperation.

The signing ceremony was presided over by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov at the Government House in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Wednesday.

The three documents includes: (1) Agreement on Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation between Cambodian and Bulgarian Government; (2) Program for Cultural Cooperation between Cambodian and Bulgarian Ministry of Culture; and (3) Memorandum of Understanding between the National Institute of Diplomacy and International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia, and the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria.

Prime Minister Hun Sen also urged officials of the two countries to explore possibilities for cooperation in other fields for mutual benefits of the two countries.

