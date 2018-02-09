Cambodia Builds Another Bridge across Mekong River

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen presided over this morning the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of another bridge across the Mekong River.

According to H.E. Sun Chanthol, Senior Minister and Minister of Public Works and Construction, this 1,131-metre-long and 13.50-metre-width bridge will link Stung Trang district of Kampong Cham province to Krauch Chmar district of Thbong Khmum province. The total cost of the construction project is some US$57 million funded by a concessional loan from China.

The construction project, carried out by Shanghai Construction Group, will last about 42 months, from February 2018 to early 2021.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed his conviction that this new infrastructure will further improve the connectivity and economic potential of Cambodia.

