Cambodia Becomes Chairman of the Coordinating Group of LDCs at 2017 WTO Forum

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has congratulated Cambodia on being unanimously elected as the Chairman of the Coordinating Group of Least Developed Countries (LDCs) at the 2017 World Trade Organisation (WTO) Forum.

In his message released this evening, Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed the Royal Government of Cambodia (RGC)’s strong commitment to perform the role effectively, from Feb. 2017 to Feb. 2018.

According to the Cambodian premier, with this new role, Cambodia will coordinate with the 36 LDCs that are members of WTO and 8 observer countries among the 48 LDCs for the success of trade negotiations, during the WTO’s 11th ministerial conference (MC11) scheduled to take place in Buenos Aires, Argentina from Dec. 11 to 14, 2017.

Cambodia became an LDC member of WTO on Oct. 13, 2004. Since then, Cambodia has attained a lot of achievements in trade reform and the country development.

Cambodia’s international trade reached nearly US$30 billion in 2014, up from only US$13 billion in 2011, while the poverty rate dropped from 53.2 percent in 2004 to 11.5 percent in 2015.

