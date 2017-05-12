Cambodia and Other ASEAN Countries Harnessing Transformative Technologies of Fourth Industrial Revolution

Source: AKP

Cambodia along with other nations in the ASEAN region are “turning a new chapter” as they embrace the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the World Economic Forum on ASEAN, Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen said ASEAN has to ensure that the adopted growth vision and agenda can effectively respond to the new context of rapid changing world, especially the strong momentum of the Fourth Industrial Revolution which creates a new growth dynamism characterised by high flexibility, dependence on technology and markets, yet at the same time, could create obstacles and challenges to the society including political and security, economic and socio-cultural aspect, at both national and regional levels.

“Cambodia is well-prepared to work with all stakeholders to undertake tasks aiming to achieve the “ASEAN Community Vision 2025: Forging Ahead Together” for long-term peace, security, stability and prosperity for all nations in the region, he added.

According to Samdech Techo Hun Sen, Cambodia is envisaging a trend of technology advancement. Similar to other countries in the region, Cambodia is rapidly absorbing advance technology, particularly in new industry sector and among youths. In 2016, mobile phone penetration was more than 125 percent of total population and internet penetration was 47 percent while in 2008 mobile phone penetration was only 25 percent and internet penetration was merely 0.13 percent. The new era of technology is an opportunity for Cambodian youths to speed up development with greater momentum, he added.

H.E. Pichet Durongkaveroj, Thailand’s Minister of Digital Economy and Society said in a session at the 26th World Economic Forum on ASEAN that the Fourth Industrial Revolution has come.

“We must provide opportunities for the young generation and address the disadvantages of the have-nots.”, he underlined.

H.E. Pichet Durongkaveroj told participants that Thailand is committed to digital inclusion and providing opportunities to the poor. To that end, it will install high-speed broadband networks for 34,700 villages this year, and all villages by the end of next year, to enable them to thrive in the digital economy.

For Singapore context, H.E. Janil Puthucheary, Singapore’s Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Education and Ministry of Communications and Information said Singapore has been committed to being open in trade and flow of people since its inception as a nation, and must be prepared to restructure its economy and priorities to “disrupt ourselves”. Global leaders must “embrace uncertainty”.

Improving infrastructure and the application of that infrastructure is crucial to spreading the dividends of change equally, said Mr. Naveen Menon, President of ASEAN Cisco Systems Inc.

“I think industry can do a lot more,” he said. “The question is, which business leader will take it as their personal pride and personal mandate to drive change?”

May 12, 2017

