Cabinet Ministers Discuss Two Draft Laws

Source: AKP

The weekly cabinet meeting, held here this morning under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, will discuss two draft laws.

The two legal documents on agenda are the Draft Law on State Property Management and Use, and the Draft Law on Commercial Gaming Management.

Besides, the cabinet ministers will also review and approve the request to submit the Draft Law on Approval on Convention on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters between the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Republic of Korea to the National Assembly for approval.

