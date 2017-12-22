Cabinet Ministers Discuss 3 Important Documents

Source: AKP

The weekly Cabinet Meeting was held here this morning under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen.

According to the Press and Quick Reaction Unit of the Office of the Council Minister, the cabinet ministers discussed the draft National Action Programme to Combat Desertification 2017-2026, the draft Report on the Progress of the Implementation of Cambodia Industrial Development Policy 2015-2025, and the request to send the Framework Agreement on Comprehensive Economic Cooperation between the Republic of India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to the legislative body for ratification.

After the discussion, the cabinet ministers decided to return the draft National Action Programme to Combat Desertification 2017-2026 to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries for amendments, and approved the draft Report on the Progress of the Implementation of Cambodia Industrial Development Policy 2015-2025, it added.

At the same time, the Cabinet Ministers Agree to submit the Framework Agreement on Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Between the Republic of India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to the legislative body for ratification.

