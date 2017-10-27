Cabinet Ministers Agree to Submit 5 Important Documents to Legislative Body for Ratification

Source: AKP

Cambodia’s weekly Cabinet Meeting held here this morning under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen agreed to submit five important documents to the legislative body for ratification.

According to the Press and Quick Reaction Unit of the Office of the Council of Ministers, four of those documents are the Agreements for the Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with Respect to Taxes on Income between the Royal Government of Cambodia and the Governments of Singapore, China, Brunei Darussalam, and Thailand.

Besides, it added, the Charter of the Asian Disaster Preparedness Centre (ADPC) also needs ratification from the legislative body.

The Cambodia’s ratification for the operation of ADPC was requested by its Executive Director Mr. Krasae Chanawongse while paying a courtesy call on Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen in Phnom Penh last week.

Related posts