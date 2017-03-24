Cabinet Minister Approves Trade Remedy Draft Law

Source: AKP

The weekly cabinet meeting held here this morning under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen approved the draft law on trade remedies, according to a press release of the Office of the Council of Ministers’ Press and Quick Reaction Unit.

This draft law, elaborated by the Ministry of Commerce, is composed of 6 chapters and 44 articles, said the press release, stressing that the document is aimed to protect and settle the negative impacts on Cambodian industry due to dishonest and sharp imports.

At the same time, it added, the cabinet meeting also approved the draft National Social Protection Policy Framework 2016-2025.

The objective of this draft policy is to improve and strengthen the social protection system in the country as well as to extend its coverage to all citizens, especially the poor and vulnerable one, underlined the same source.

