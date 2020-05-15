Cabinet Meeting Approves Draft Law on Countering WMD Proliferation Financing

Source: AKP

The draft law on countering the financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) was approved in a cabinet meeting held here this morning under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen.

H.E. Phay Siphan, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister and Chairman of the Royal Government Spokesperson Unit said the cabinet ministers endorsed this draft law without any changes.

The purpose of the draft law on countering WMD proliferation financing is to ensure anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing by identifying measures to control, prevent, contain, crack down, and eliminate money laundering and terrorist financing in Cambodia’s territory.

Cambodia has so far contributed actively to combating money laundering and terrorist financing.

The Kingdom has become a member of the Asia Pacific Group on Money Laundering (APG) and Financial Action Task Force (FATF) since June 2004, and has been active against terrorism in different frameworks and mechanisms.

