Budget Law 2018 To Increase Financial Support to Death of Civil Servants

Source: AKP

Royal Government of Cambodia, under Cambodia’s new Budget Law for 2018, will increase social protection budget for the death of civil servants.

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen shared the update while presiding over the launching ceremony of the National Technical Vocational Education and Training Policy 2017-2025 here in Phnom Penh yesterday.

Civil servants die of disease will receive 2 million Riel (about US$500), while those die during their mission will receive 4 million Riel (US$1,000), underlined the premier, adding that in the previous years, the financial support to the death of civil servants was 1.2 million Riel (US$300) and 1.5 million Riel (US$375), respectively.

The new Budget Law for 2018 to be discussed in the last weekly cabinet meeting of this month, he continued, will not only benefit civil servants, but also workers in the private sector.

In 2017, the government spent over 30 billion Riel (approximately US$7,620,000) as financial support to deaths of civil servants.

As another advantage, salary tax will be imposed on those who get a monthly pay from 1.2 million Riel upward.

