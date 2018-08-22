Brunei Sultan Congratulates Cambodian People’s Party on Election Victory

Source: FN

Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bulkiah congratulated Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) over the July’s election victory, according to the letter addressed to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen dated on 18 August 2018.

“I extend my warmest congratulations to you on the CPP’s recent victory at the 6th general elections,” Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah wrote in a letter.

“Under your leadership, I am confident that Cambodia will continue to achieve good strides in improving the socio-economic welfare of the people. We have built our own personal rapport and I much appreciate your contributions in enhancing both the close friendship and friendly bilateral relations between our two countries,” he added.

In the official results of July’s elections, the NEC said the CPP won 4,889,113 votes of the total 6,362,241 valid votes, taking all the 125 seats in the National Assembly.

