Selected Briefing to the Press during the Visit of HE Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of the People’s Democratic Republic of Bangladesh

It is once again an historic day that signifies the Cambodian-Bangladeshi relations. Sixteen years ago, in 2001, HE Sheikh Hasina conducted her first visit to the Kingdom of Cambodia. In 2014, I returned a visit to the People’s Democratic Republic of Bangladesh, which has brought our two countries relations to new heights. As witnessed by everyone here, we have signed many agreements and issued a joint declaration to indicate historic event in the two countries relations. Our two countries have also agreed to choose a street in Phnom Penh and a street in Dhaka to name after HM the King Father of Cambodia and the founding father of Bangladesh to symbolize solidarity of our two nations.

I wish to take this chance to express my sincere appreciation and thanks for HE, whom I addressed sincerely as an elder sister, for the supports that Bangladesh has so far given to the people of Cambodia. Relations between our two countries and our personal relations have contributed well to the building and strengthening of our bonds. Through our fruitful discussion, I consider that we have reached significant achievement in furthering our march together as developing countries. Cambodia has offered her support immediately for the request by Bangladesh to set up a dialogue partnership by sectors with ASEAN. Cambodia will continue to work with other ASEAN member countries to realize this agreement.

Cambodia also offers her support to the Mekong-Ganga Partnership. I will work on this matter with Prime Minister of India in January next year and with other Mekong countries to allow Bangladesh access to the Mekong-Ganga partnership framework.

We have also discussed issues relating to tremendous number of refugees, which has become a heavy burden for Bangladesh. We highly appreciate efforts of Bangladesh, who, despite their big number of 160 million population, tries to feed some one million mouths, who fled from Myanmar. This has also illustrated our efforts in trying to get them return to their places. I hope that Bangladesh and Myanmar will find a solution for their returns.

Please allow me to express my gratefulness to HE for taking her time to conduct a visit to Cambodia once again and I accept her invitation for a visit (to Bangladesh) with pleasure./.

