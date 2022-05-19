Intervention by Samdech Techo HUN SEN at the Second BRICS Political Parties, Think-Tanks and Civil Society Organisations Forum “Solidarity and Cooperation towards Common Development and a Brighter Future”

Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen!

It is my great pleasure to address the Second BRICS Political Parties, Think Tanks and Civil Society Forum. The theme of our forum “Solidarity and Cooperation towards Common Development and a Brighter Future” is timely responding to challenges, both traditional and non-traditional, that the international community has faced so far.

I am of the view that with the fast changing, uncertain and complex context that our world is facing, we cannot afford to turn our back on multilateralism if we are to genuinely address common challenges of our times. In this connection, ASEAN and BRICS as well as the rest of the international community need to double down efforts to revitalise multilateralism that gives priority to convergences in addressing challenges.

At the same time, we need to continue attaching great importance to the rules-based international system with the United Nations at its core which enables cooperation rather confrontation to be promoted. Moreover, countries should not be hindered by the imposition of unilateral sanctions, economic embargoes or other coercive measures that violate international law and the core principles and purposes, enshrined in the United Nations Charter.

Regarding the post-COVID-19 recovery in an inclusive, sustainable and resilient manner, it is also imperative for us to work closely together to ensure that we are on the right track to achieve the 2030 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In this regard, I fully support China’s Global Development Initiative that involves international cooperation and efforts to support less developed countries, especially those the pandemic hit particularly hard.

Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen!

As Cambodia is assuming the 2022 ASEAN Chairmanship under the theme “ASEAN A.C.T.: Addressing Challenges Together”, Cambodia, together with other ASEAN member states, will strive to play a more active role in building a brighter future for Asia and beyond. In this regard, we are committed to further strengthening ASEAN Centrality and its resilience. We are also promoting the effective implementation of all agreed-upon initiatives and measures, particularly the ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework, free trade agreements, physical and digital connectivity, capacity development of small and medium enterprises and human resource development to meet the demands of digital age and the fourth industrial revolution.

We count on our ASEAN’s partners, including the BRICS countries, for support to ensure the success of Cambodia’s ASEAN Chairmanship this year for the interest of the people in Southeast Asia and beyond.

On that note, I wish the Forum a great success.

Thank you!

