Bangladeshi Prime Minister Pledges to Encourage Investors to Invest in Agriculture in Cambodia

Source: FN

The Bangladeshi Prime Minister pledged Monday that she will encourage investors to invest in the agricultural fields in Cambodia, according to Sok Chenda Sophea, Minister attached to the Prime Minister, and concurrent Secretary General of the Council for Development of Cambodia.

The pledge was made during bilateral talks between Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday morning.

Prime Minister Hun Sen welcomed Bangladeshi investors to invest in Cambodia, while encouraged them to invest in the processing of agricultural products.

Following the meeting, PM Sheikh Hasina and PM Hun Sen witnessed the signings of 11 cooperative documents.

The two leaders also expressed their optimism that they would help to boost trade between the two countries, particularly to attract more investors from Bangladesh to Cambodia.

Sheikh Hasina arrived in Cambodia on December 3, 2017 for a three-day visit to strengthen diplomatic relations between Cambodia and Bangladesh. Her Excellency will leave Cambodia on the morning of December 5, 2017.

