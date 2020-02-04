Ban Ki-moon Asks PM Hun Sen to Promote Peace in Korean Peninsula through ASEM

Source: FN

Former Secretary General of the United Nations Ban Ki-moon asked Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen to exercise the role as the chair of the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) to promote for peace in the Korean Peninsula.

Ban Ki-moon paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Hun Sen on Tuesday in Seoul, South Korea, where the premier attended the World Summit 2020 of the Universal Peace Federation.

According to Kao Kim Hourn, delegate minister attached to prime minister, Ban Ki-moon said he was pleased to see Cambodia enjoys good relations with South Korea.

“Ban Ki-moon requested Cambodia to continue promoting peace in the Korean Peninsula through the upcoming 13th Asia-Europe Meeting, as Cambodia will be the host,” Kim Hourn said.

The Kingdom will host the 13th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) under the theme “Strengthening Multilateralism for Shared Growth”, scheduled to take place on 16-17 November 2020, with the aim of building international consensus on the importance of multilateral framework in addressing global challenges.

