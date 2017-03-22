I am so happy today to join with Excellencies, Ladies, Gentlemen, especially all 884 tertiary teachers’ students and basic level teachers of the National Institute of Education. This has been my 19th presence for such event in the institute … HE Hang Chuon Naron, Minister of Education, Youth and Sports has mentioned in his report about progress scored in education. While looking back on the road that we already passed, we may see there is still a long march ahead and we need to invest further in education […]

Attention Given to Educational Infrastructures

I travelled to provinces and spent most of my time in schools. I observed that some schools needed not only reparation but also reconstruction. Some schools I built in between 1995 and 1996, especially in integration areas, cannot leave in dysfunctional condition anymore. It was not an easy job to build schools in those days because of inaccessibility and fatal diseases such as malaria. Those schools hold for twenty years, though. Some are still standing and can accommodate students, but many are desolate. The situation has called for more investments for educational infrastructural development i.e. to build more schools and repair ragtag ones […]

Human Resource Responsive to Local and External Demands

… I am calling on concerned authorities to exercise decentralization and de-concentration efforts and those sub-national level authorities must take responsibility in taking care of matters concerning educational sector. I have noticed, however, progress made in relation to human resource development that has evolved into a new stage and become a source of pride for Cambodia. While having many remaining issues to tackle, we are proud to see that our human resource capacity has been responsive to demands for local, regional, and international affairs.

Now, for example, in Siem Reap, we are coordinating a meeting for the least developed countries in the framework of the World Trade Organization, with task to help Timor-Leste preparing itself for accession to the world body. We also have human resource that is responding to demand by the United Nations in relation to peacekeeping and demining […] we have human resources in various fields, but we still need to have more. However, when we first started to develop our country, there were many difficulties. I told a gathering of diplomats the other day about the fact that the foreign ministry of Cambodia had had in those days only three people. Now we have many diplomats who are working with partners in regional framework and the world […]

Reorganize the Late Samdech Vibol Panha Sok An’s Works

In fact, I have no need to talk politics. However, on this matter, should I ignore, there will continue to be confusion. The Cambodia Daily’s “Bin Chhin To Take On Sok An’s Vast Portfolio” quoting HE Phay Siphan, I do not know from where did he get it? A spokesperson should not try to be famous. Some ministers would not have the idea and make incorrect comments on information that Samdech Sok An still held this or that positions, which included also public reforms. Let me tell you that the public reforms commission that I chaired already dissolved.

We have upgraded the State Secretariat of Public Functions to become a Ministry. We have delegated armed forces reforms to related section. I have instructed setting up a group to conduct study on the matter. When I arrived (from Beijing), I signed the order delegating works to HE Bin Chhin to end misconceptions and misinterpretations […] Let me address the issue of the trial of the Khmer Rouge leaders. We will keep the same working group with possibility of adding a few more people. HE Bin Chhin will take it over from the late Samdech Vibol Panha Sok An. It is a multi-sectoral job with special attention given to keeping relations between Cambodia and the United Nations.

APSARA, Preah Vihear, Cambodia UNESCO, World Heritage – Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts

As for the APSARA Authority, because the job is relating to the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts, we will place responsibility in the supervision of the Ministry. HE Phoeung Sakona will be chairperson of the APSARA Authority. As far as the Preah Vihear Authority is concerned, we already have HE Chuch Phoueng as chairperson, while before it was under the supervision of the Council of Ministers it is now under the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts to ensure consistency between the APSARA Authority and the natural site of the temple of Preah Vihear. Previously, under the supervision of the Council of Ministers, the Council of Ministers was their senior manager. As we are transferring them now to the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts, we will need to alter related decrees, sub-decrees, and reverse financial allocation from the Council of Ministers. The Cambodia’s UNESCO Committee and National Committee for World Heritages will also be under the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts. We may need to review the sub-decree dated 29 July 2009 too on the establishment of the National Committee for World Heritages.

Rail to Transports & Public Works, Engineering to Labor & Vocational Training

As for the railway is concerned, we will place it under HE Sun Chanthol (‘s Ministry of Transports and Public Works). The Board of Engineers Cambodia, which I chaired before and later gave it to Samdech Vibol Panha Sok An, after going through various stages of thinking, I would consider delegating it to the Ministry of Labor and Vocational Training. I wish the Minister of Labor and Vocational Training take responsibility in overseeing works relating to engineering. We will again change related sub-decrees.

Scouts to Education, Youth & Sports; Press May Rectify Designated Portfolios

… The late Samdech Sok An was Chairman of the National Association of Cambodian Scouts (NACS). We will now make HE Hang Chuon Naron, currently Vice Chairman, the Chairman of NACS […] Making comments about this should seek confirmations first. Even some of the Deputy Prime Ministers did not even know about it. It is my job. I need time to think about it. Would you please leave the Prime Minister’s job for me as Prime Minister to handle? You may talk to the press later. We use to allocate funding to NACS through the Council of Ministers. Now we will channel it to the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports […]

Royal Academy, Civil Aviation Stay with Council of Ministers; Royal School of Administration to Public Function; School of Court Professions to Justice

… There have been baseless comments about the fact that Samdech Sok An was managing the state reforms or public reforms. The Royal Academy and Civil Aviation are still under the supervision of the Council of Ministers. We do not change them. However, the Royal School of Administration will now be under the supervision of the Ministry of Public Functions. The School of Court Professions will be under the supervision of the Ministry of Justice […]

… We have discussed the issues in steps and on various stages since before Samdech Sok An fell ill. HE Bin Chhin knew some of the matters already. We have discussed about various individuals with capacity to take over what functions and affairs. However, after my long thought and consideration, we should place Board of Engineers Cambodia under Labor and Vocational Training as I see that it may not cover everything if we place it under Land Management, Urban Planning, and Construction.

1 April – Advantageous for People, Civil Servants and Armed Forces

… In days, 1 April approaches. It is very important day. On 1 April, microfinance’s interest rate will go down from 25% currently to 18%. This should help those who may need to borrow money from them. The National Bank of Cambodia, and the Ministry of Economy and Finance have been working together. A political party though has appealed to increase interest rate to 22%. Another political party also claimed that it was their idea from two years ago […] what a silly thing to say. On 1 April, we will also have electric price down from 700 or 800 Riel for anyone to use 50 KWH per month from national transmission lines to just 610 Riel/KWH. Those consume only 10 KWH/per month and below, will pay only 480 Riel […]

… While price of electricity is going down, we also demand similar trend for running water. The Ministry of Industry and Handicraft will look into this issue with the National Water Supply of Cambodia bring the price down, more or less, while the cost of electricity is lower. Among these trends of prices going down, we are benefiting from the chance of our salary increase. These are what we are benefiting from for the coming of New Year – 2561 by Buddhist calendar, the year of Rooster […/.]

