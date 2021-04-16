Due to the mandatory obligation of attending the ASEAN Summit on April 24, 2021, in Jakarta, Indonesia. To protect me from Covid-19, I need to act following the health measures. First, I need to get the second vaccine dose on April 20, 2021, which was previously scheduled for April 29, 2021. On April 23, 2021, a Covid-19 test will be taken to receive a certificate which can be presented to the Indonesian Health Authority.

On the morning of April 24, 2021, I will depart for Jakarta. Upon arrival, the Covid-19 test will be retaken. In the afternoon, the meeting will start without knowing when it will end, even if it is day or night, I had to come back. When I arrived at Phnom Penh International Airport, I had to retake a test. When I got home, I had to undergo quarantine for 14 days, along with two or three more tests.

To ensure my wife, children, and grandchildren’s safety, I have to let my wife, my children, and grandchildren stay elsewhere. Delegates traveling with me have to take the tests and do the same 14 days’ quarantine. Someone advised me that since I was vaccinated, I should have only quarantine for seven days. Still, I told them that I wanted to make sure I was not positive for Covid-19 because I had to work with many people, especially my grandchildren, both young and grown-up, who often come to massage and sleep on the bed and run in Grandpa’s room.

