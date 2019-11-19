Asia Pacific Summit 2019-Cambodia Adopts Phnom Penh Declaration

Source: FN

Delegates of the Asia-Pacific Summit 2019-Cambodia jointly adopted Phnom Penh Declaration, held Tuesday at Sokha Hotel Phnom Penh.

The delegates sincerely appreciated the complete and unreserved support of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, and the people for hosting the historical event, and they wholeheartedly endorse the recommendation for Prime Minister receive UPF’s “Leadership and Good Governance” Award.

The delegates of the Asia Pacific Summit 2019 – Cambodia, also hereby affirmed the following:

(1) Urgent and effective action must be taken by the world community to address the critical challenges related to climate change and other environmental issues which threaten the very existence of the human race and our planet, our only home, and, if ignored, are done so at our own peril.

(2) This Summit noted with concern the increasing threats to global peace and security due to a variety of social, political and economic causes and stressed the need for mutual tolerance, understanding, accommodation and recognition of civic space to resolve conflicts and ensure a more peaceful, equitable and inclusive world order, acknowledging the important role a responsible media plays in achieving this goal.

(3) The nurturing of the institutions of marriage and family is crucial to achieving lasting peace and happiness, in addition to advancing sustainable development, and took note that the Universal Declaration of Human Rights calls the family “the natural and fundamental group unit of society” which is “entitled to protection by society and the State;”

(4) The need to upgrade the status of women who have endured violence at home, discrimination in the work place, reduced access to education, as well as other disenfranchised opportunities, and that government officials at all levels of society address gender inequality at its root by understanding the harmonious and complementary nature of the masculine and feminine attributes of all things in creation.

(5) The necessity to include youth and students in transformational leadership roles, calling on them to practice social responsibility, moral integrity, and to take initiative in building a culture of peace, by developing a public mindset;

(6) The importance of recognizing and honoring the successful peace initiatives by the government and the private sector, including individuals, noting the win-win strategy pioneered by Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, which has helped advance the well-being of its people;

(7) The support of the “ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific” as a means to complement regional cooperation and to help promote an enabling environment for peace, stability and prosperity.

(8) The ideal of living for the sake of others is an effective means to help people reconcile differences and overcome divisions in human relationships at the family, social, national and world levels, and can foster reconciliation in order to establish a culture of one global family; and

(9) In this regard, the Summit underlines the need for strengthening the mily of nations belonging to the Asia Pacific rim so as to reinforce cooperative relations and expand the environment of mutual trust and social harmony in order to advance universal peace and prosperity in which the region could achieve its true potential on the global stage. The Summit calls for a bold new regional vision of a community of Asia Pacific nations, a government and civil society partnership to create an Asia Pacific Union, characterized by a social and cultural renaissance that builds on the strong filial bonds prevalent in Asian societies.

The Asia-Pacific Summit, organized by the Universal Peace Federation (UPF) in collaboration with the Kingdom of Cambodia, the Asian Cultural Council (ACC), the Civil Society Alliance Forum (CSAF) and the International Association of Parliamentarians for Peace (IAPP), current and former Heads of State and Government, speakers of parliament, cabinet ministers, lawmakers, along with representatives from faith-based organizations, civil society, youth and the media.

