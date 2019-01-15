Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum Plays Important Role in Confronting Global Issues: Cambodian PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said that the 27th Annual Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum is truly significant for countries in the region as well as Cambodia to tackle global issues the Asia-Pacific and the entire world are confronting.

His statement was made at the opening ceremony of the 27th Annual Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF-27) held at Sokha Angkor Hotel in Siem Reap province on Tuesday.

“Currently, the Asia-Pacific region as well as the entire world is confronting the global issues such as trade war, armed war, cross border terrorism, all kinds of illegal cross-border trafficking, climate change, natural disaster, food security and poverty, which are threatening the global security and sustainable development of the world,” said Prime Minister.

“APPF-27 plays an important role to strengthen the Asia-Pacific Partnerships toward achieving peace, security and sustainable development,” he added.

