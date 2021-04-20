His Excellency, Lok Chumteav, Deputy Prime Minister, and the member of the Royal Government was aware of the Covid-19 issue and the locked-down of Phnom Penh.

This time, for my trip abroad, it is not necessary for His Excellency, Lok Chumteav, the Deputy Prime Minister to see me off as before. I have asked the protocol team to inform His Excellency, Lok Chumteav, and I would also like to add that the first reason is easy to understand because we are in lockdown. Secondly, the importance of the Covid-19 is that upon my return, I will have to quarantine. So, if His Excellency, Lok Chumteav, goes to receive me, you may also need to quarantine, thus making it more difficult for the leadership in government institutions.

I depart in the morning, and at night, according to the meeting agenda, it may be a little late, around 9 pm, I will arrive back in the country, and there is no press conference like before, which held by His Excellency Kao Kim Hourn. Instead, it will replace with the taking of samples to test for Covid-19. That is why I propose to change the protocol of my departure without any escort, and my return with the delegation also does not need any company.

However, the protocol team or the press will need to stay far to avoid the need for quarantine. The protection and use of clothing, hygiene must be done by all people, even if the high-level delegation has a way of defending themselves, but we are not sure whether we can get rid of the invisible Covid-19. Therefore, I would like to ask His Excellency, Lok Chumteav, the Deputy Prime Minister, some senior ministers or ministers who used to accompany me, to suspend those previous activities … Press conference will not be taken place. Please be informed, and this information can be publicly published. Thank you./.

