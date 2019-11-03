ASEAN Leaders Join the Opening of the 35th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits

Source: FN

On 3 November 2019, General Prayut Chan-o-cha presided over the Opening Ceremony of the 35th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits. It will be followed by the 22nd ASEAN-China Summit, the 16th ASEAN-India Summit, the 10th ASEAN-UN Summit and the ASEAN Plus Three Leaders’ Interface with the East Asia Business Council (EABC).

The 35th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits are the most significant meeting hosted by Thailand’s ASEAN Chairmanship within this year, as it is the conclusion of the chairmanship and is expected to issue or adopt several statements, declarations and other documents in areas such as sustainable development, climate change and education. On this occasion, ASEAN will also launch 3 ASEAN Centres namely, ASEAN Centre for Active Ageing and Innovation (ACAI), ASEAN Training Centre for Social Work and Social Welfare (ATCSW) and ASEAN Centre for Sustainable Development Studies and Dialogue (ACSDSD).

High level dignitaries attending the Summits include leaders of ASEAN Member States, president of the Republic of Korea, prime ministers of Australia, India, Japan, New Zealand and Russia as well as premier of the People’s Republic of China, the special envoy of the president of the United States, and the secretary-general of the United Nations, and the managing director of IMF will be Guest of the Chair.

The meeting discussed means to build a stronger ASEAN Community that is people-centred, leaves no one behind, and looks to the future. ASEAN leaders also exchanged views on the future of ASEAN under the theme “Advancing Partnership for Sustainability” to enhance sustainability within the region in all dimensions.

ASEAN gives priority to building regional sustainable security and strengthening cooperation in border management and cyber-security. It intends to “connect the connectivities” based on the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity 2025 (MPAC 2025) in order to facilitate trade, investment and people mobility. Moreover, ASEAN recognises the necessity to prepare its citizens for new technological disruptions in the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the transformation into an ageing society, according to Thailand’s Foreign Affairs Ministry’s press release dated 1 November 2019.

