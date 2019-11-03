ASEAN-India Leaders Hold Discussion to Strengthen Cooperation on Development

Source: FN

The 16th ASEAN-India Summit was officially opened on 3 November 2019, attended by ASEAN leaders and Prime Minister of the Republic of India, H.E. Shri Narendra Modi.

At the 16th ASEAN-India Summit, ASEAN leaders and Indian Prime Minister discussed in depth the progress of ASEAN-India relations over the past 16 years.

The Indian Prime Minister addressed the Indo-Pacific issue. He reiterated its involvement with the Acting East Policy, through four sectors: Indian Ocean security, integration with Southeast Asia; deepening the strategic partnership; and balance of powers and conflict management with China.

Addressing at the ASEAN-India Summit, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen underlined that Cambodia supports the discussion on the development a new Plan of Action (2021-2025) to guide the implementation of joint cooperation activities, which will further enhance the interest of ASEAN-India.

“In parallel, Cambodia encourages ASEAN and India to place high priority on further strengthening and expanding trade and investment between ASEAN and India, in order to achieve the trade target of USD 200 billion by 2022,” he continued.

Strongman Hun Sen also expressed his appreciation to India for the continuous support in connectivity sector as envisaged in the Plan of Action of the ASEAN-India Partnership 20162020 which has provided synergy to the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity 2025.

“Cambodia welcomes the extension of connectivity to Cambodia, Lao PDR and Vietnam which would support the implementation of the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity 2025, and highly commends India for leading the completion of the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway Project. Cambodia would also encourage for more cooperation on physical and digital connectivity between ASEAN and India, especially for CLMV countries via various financial and technical supports.”

At the 16th ASEAN-India Summit, the leaders of ASEAN-India adopted the declaration of the 16th ASEAN-India Summit in a pleasant and welcoming atmosphere.

Related posts