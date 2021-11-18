The rainy season is about to end. The cool season is approaching and will soon be here. Today, the start of the Royal Water Festival, Ok Ambok, floating lanterns and worshipping the moon God confirmed the change in the weather, which will end the rainy season, and the cool weather will be coming. The situation of Covid-19 in our country is indeed declining, but it is not over yet. Although there is no clear scientific study, but from the experience of some countries when the cold season began, infectious diseases often occur. It is general knowledge that Covid-19, although relieved in our country, is not over yet.

I would ask the people to pay attention to health care in the event of the coming cool weather, especially calling for special attention for the elderly. Each family with grandparents, elderly parents, please pay special attention and keep them warm by providing blankets for them. We cannot underestimate what is going to happen and must take necessary steps in advance. In that, even the armed forces have already received the winter coat to prevent infectious diseases or prevent the cold. The big concern though is on the elderly who are not strong against the weather. Therefore, I call on families with elderly parents to take care of their health.

On the other hand, I would also call on the authorities at all levels to take care of the elderly who are helpless, which means that the elderly who have no children with them. (We) must provide the necessary materials such as mosquito nets and blankets so that they can be warm in the circumstances that we are going through this phase of winter. Let the authorities at all levels, philanthropists as well as the Red Cross at all levels pay attention to the homeless who are vulnerable to various diseases, especially Covid-19.

I would appeal to the chief abbots of every pagoda to pay attention to and look after elderlies who have taken refuges in the Buddhist temples. Please make sure to put them out of cool weather harm by providing them with blankets to keep them warm during this difficult time. Even the elderly monks themselves have to take care of own health as some of whom are very old.

Winter brings with it many diseases, especially the flu, which at this Covid-19 pandemic time, can easily lead to the actual transmission of Covid-19. Therefore, in conclusion, I would call on our people to pay attention to health protection during this winter, which is usually come with infectious disease while our country has not yet ended Covid-19 problem. The risk is still high, but if we all take care of this health care, we can get through it in the near future.

For people who will travel to various places to take care of own health during the water festival holiday […] even though we have not organized a gathering. Please pay attention on the one side to general safety and on the other side safety from infectious diseases. Please strictly implement the three prevention measures and three things not to do to avoid infection. We also must take measures to control possible resurgence of Covid-19 outbreak while we just have reopened the country for 18 days.

Our country will benefit from working together to protect the health of the people. This message aimed especially at the elderly, most of whom are not strong against the cool weather, by providing them with necessary things like mosquito nets, blankets and coats. We must ensure they will be warm and avoid life-threatening cold or infectious diseases, especially Covid-19. I hope all the monks, all the authorities at all levels, each family, will take this appeal seriously and take care of the elderly, their grandparents./.

