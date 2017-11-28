Anti-Foreign Interference To Be Highlighted in Cambodian Premier’s Speech at High-level Meeting in Beijing This Week

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will deliver a keynote address at the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-level Meeting in Beijing, China on Dec. 1, 2017. Speaking at a get-together with more than 4,600 representatives of workers and employees from 73 factories in Phnom Penh capital and Kandal province yesterday, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said that as the President of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party, he will raise the issue of peace and independence against foreign interference.

The Cambodian premier will depart for the CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-level Meeting in Beijing on Nov. 29 and return home on Dec. 2, 2017.

According to the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-level Meeting will take place from Nov. 30 to Dec. 13, 2017 under the theme “Working Together Towards a Community with a Shared Future for Humanity and a Better World: Responsibilities of Political Parties.”

