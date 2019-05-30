Answer to Question 1

Trade War Would First Impact Involved Countries

Thank you for the question. We all know that in the recent years, trade war has happened. We may observe to see who is to bear damages. First of all the impacts would be having effect on countries involved in the trade war. For instance, while the US is imposing heavier taxes on Chinese goods, and China would reciprocate in kind, no one else but people in the US that had had to buy and use those goods to have suffered the impacts. For things that they use to buy at a price of 100 USD for instance, because of the war, they would have to pay 120 USD for instance. The same is true for China. Trade war is therefore having impacts on every people and country involved […]

World Suffered Both Trade War and Punishment

The world is bearing impacts because of a number of uncertainties. We must see that punishment has not only taken place between countries but those imposed by the Security Council have had effects on many countries involved. A country suffered punishment from the United Nations Security Council such as (in the case of) North Korea, the measures have taken impacts not only on the country itself but also on every countries doing businesses with it.

[…] Relating to punishment imposed by the US, taking for instance in the case of Iran, though the punishment was unilateral, the measure has prevented companies in many countries from purchasing oil from Iran. These are the impacts created by trade war. As for Cambodia, we also have suffered impacts to a minimal extent as Cambodia’s economy […] is doing business with not only the US and/or China. Cambodia is doing business with many other countries as well, Japan also included.

We have many trade partners. On the financial front, since we are not integrated fully (to the world system), any financial shaken up in the US and/or China would not have serious impacts on Cambodia. However, we hope that the US and China would overcome their difficulties [….]

Asian Countries – Not Ants under Elephants’ Feet

On this topic, I raised a bunch of questions in one of the ASEAN meetings to Managing Director of IMF, President of the world Trade Organization, and even Prime Ministers of Canada and Chile. Trade will go on within the mechanism of the World Trade Organization […] I think that no one is going to wait for death from those punishments. Countries, Cambodia also included, should not let themselves be the grass or ants under the elephants’ feet. There has been a saying that “while elephants fight, it is the grass or ants that suffers.” We, as a country in Asia, should not let ourselves be the ants under the elephants’ feet. We must work together to find a way out of this conflict. I surely hope the US and China are working together to seek appropriate solutions for the world harmony. No one in the present world can live alone. Everyone depends on everyone and vice versa […]

Answer to Question 2

Cambodia Falls to No China’s Debt Trap

… I heard some said that Cambodia could be falling into debt trap (and they infer the trap) of debts to China. My clarification to this thought is it will not come to that. There are countries whose debt ratios have come to 200%, 300% or even 500% of GDP but they are not in debt to China. They are not traps by China. Countries have been in debt even before the “one belt one road” policy came into action. As for Cambodia, we have maintained our sovereignty in loans. We borrow money only for what we needed and China respects Cambodia’s decision. China has not forced us to do this or that (in exchange for financial help). That is the first thing about this issue.

Cambodia External Debt Is at 21.5%

Secondly, we only allow concessional loans – those with low interest rates and long grace periods. We must continue to work on this kind of loans not only with China but also with Japan and other financial institutions. As far as taking external loans is concerned, Cambodia has been very careful. We have taken loans so far only at 21.5%, while the ceiling of public debt-to-GDP ratio could be as large as 40 per cent. I think this is the point people should look at.

Synthesized Initiatives for Regional Win-Win Situation

As far as One Belt One Road policy is concerned, I am happy to hear the Japanese delegation, claimed to represent the Japanese Prime Minister, deliver a speech to the (one belt one road) meeting. I think it is a good thing to have such a collaboration. While we have the One Belt One Road initiative, we also have Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific Strategy Initiative, Indonesia’s Indo-Pacific Cooperation, India’s Looking East and South Korea’s Look-South Policy. There may be other initiatives and we should think of synthesizing them […] to create a win-win situation in the region. Working together is better. Let us not oppose one another. As far as I have learnt, every initiatives are for peace, prosperity and progress in the region. Synthesizing initiatives has been a topic that I frequently brought up in meetings with ASEAN partners. Thank you.

Answer to Question 3

Europe – Selling Head to Foreign Powers

In over a week time now, there has been a scandal in Austria on issue of asking help from a foreign country in order to win the country’s elections. In Europe now, people started talking about “selling off heads to foreign power.” However, if we were to compare what happened in Cambodia, the issue is starkly different. In Cambodia, those people (in the opposition) already carried out their actions causing deaths and properties damages in late 2013 and early 2014 […] could Cambodia implement its law to obstruct those who already carried out ravaging actions and aimed to bring down the legally elected government? I am waiting to see actions taken in the case of what happened in Austria. At least, the party in scandal has (had their people) resigned already. What happened in Austria was just asking for help from outside. They had not yet caused deaths and destruction as what happened in Cambodia yet […]

An Ideology of a Country Would Not Implementable in Others

For a country that is independent, would we be able to implement our law? In Japan, Japan would carry out Japanese laws. Cambodia too has to implement its law. It is a normal thing. I think every country must respect other to implement own laws. Despites the fact that there could be so and so concerns, still one has to look at the matter based on facts and law. They should not twisted legal matter into political concerns. That was unjust on Cambodia. That would be unjust on countries when some (external powers) taking actions to prevent them from implementing their own laws. I have said it times and again that an ideology could be appropriate and fit for a country but it could not be implementable in another. That is a very simple fact. One may find a model of democracy in Japan and/or another in South Korea, etc. We should respect each other on this issue.

Nothing but Legal Actions

Some of you may have followed situation in Cambodia. Today, I am declaring that Cambodia will continue with legal actions. I am also waiting for a war to come. They have declared to mobilize Cambodian people – some in Japan, some in South Korea, some in Thailand, and some in Cambodia to wage a war to arrest me. As long as they have not yet ready for what they wanted to do, I would take no actions too. I am declaring from here that I am waiting for a war (that is going to come) through what the treacherous persons out there calling on people to arrest Hun Sen. I will not do anything else but taking legal actions. I will let them time to mobilize people (to do what they think of doing). As long as they do not declare losing the war, I will not move to do anything else.

I will keep going with what I am doing – to issue policies relating to economic development. We just wrapped up the municipal/provincial/district/Khan elections. We will proceed to May 2022 communal elections and July-2023 general elections. We have offered possibility for those barred from political actions. They may choose. If they choose to return to political life, I would offer them their rights. However, I would give only when they ask for it. I leave them at that possibility. They may get themselves ready for the 2022 communal elections or wait until after the communal elections, when the prohibition will end naturally in November 2022 […]

While keeping the door open, I am waiting to see what war they would bring to me. If I were to take a different approach, they would smear me to have lost the war. I cannot lose this war. I am waiting to see what they are going to do to me. They have said to everyone of their might in coming to arrest and try Hun Sen while Hun Sen is ruling the country. I am sure they are listening to what I am saying. I am waiting for them to come arrest me at home […] I will do nothing, it is a clear message, but my works at hands and wait for their declared war […]./.

