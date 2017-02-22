Another Financial Institution Ordered to Change Logo

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has ordered the Ministry of Commerce and the National Bank of Cambodia to work with PRASAC, a well-known microfinance institution (MFI), to change its current logo.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony Phnom Penh International University (PPIU) held here this morning, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said PRASAC is using a Khmer Alphabet in its logo, which could create misunderstanding among the public that this MFI belong to the state.

Prasack is one of the 50 members of the Cambodia Microfinance Association, and one of 8 MFIs licensed deposit taking institutions from the NBC.

Recently, ACLEDA Bank Plc, a leading commercial bank, has changed its current logo to a new one in order to avoid the public confusion, following the premier’s instruction at the weekly cabinet meeting.

