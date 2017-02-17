Another AFD’s 200 Million Euro Grant to Promote Water Access among Farmers

Source: AKP

Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology received another grant of 200 million Euro from the French Development Agency (AFD) to promote water access for agricultural activities.

The financing was emphasised during a recent meeting between the Minister of Water Resources and Meteorology H.E. Lim Kean Hor and AFD senior delegates – Mr. Philippe Steinmetz, Country Director for Cambodia and Ms. Alexia Hoffmann, Paris-based Project Managing Director.

H.E. Lim Kean Hor thanked AFD for its continuing assistance to support the rehabilitation of Cambodia’s irrigation systems to promote agricultural activities.

The new financing of 200 million Euro under the project called Water and Agriculture Sector Project Phase II will last for eight years.

Through its Water and Agriculture Sector Project Phase I, AFD invested 24 million Euro. The project contributed significantly to helping Cambodian farmers.

Related posts