Urge Youth to Contest in the March-3 National Culture Day

In relation to topic of March-3 Culture Day, we must continue to promote youth actions and cultural activities. I am glad to note that there have been participations from various educational foundations. I hope that in next year and years thereafter, educational foundations will continue to take parts in March-3 Cultural contest […]

Need More Sports Facilities at Primary Education Level

Please allow me to have the attentions of officials from related sectors to the issue of sports. I traveled on a path of about 5,000 Kilometers and visited various places of the country. I saw that our children, youth, and teachers are in need of appropriate places in their schools for sports activities. There is demand for sports practice facility not only in secondary schools or universities but also from primary level education. I am calling for focus and attention from the local level up. I noticed that in some places, there is only none football ground for secondary schools and they do not allow smaller children to play in them. Students from primary schools asked me for a football field. I asked why they do not play in the field next to their school compound. They said bigger children would not allow them to.

Keeping Public Land for Sports Facilities

I am calling on not only those of you who are directors of schools but also the sub-national level authorities, as well as participations from charitable persons and concerned institutions. They should keep public lands open and free for sports practices purpose. With open space available, we would be able to use them for the sake of sports practices among our youths and children. Doing more sports will forget other stuff like drug. It is better to have our people addicted to sports than to drug and other unproductive courses.

I also noted that we have paid attention only to three sports activities – volleyball, football, and basketball. On my trip to Prey Veng, a sports teacher came to me with a suggestion for facilities for gymnastics type of sport. Well, that was our negligence. We must also pay attention to other sports subjects like gymnastics, jumping, weight throwing and lifting, etc. We also have swimming and I wish that HE Sun Chanthol who chairs the federation of swimming sport to consider providing more facilities to other provinces.

A Friendly Match between India and Cambodia

It was a glorious (football match) match between Cambodia and India. I thank the Indian team for tolerating the Cambodian team in the play. However, it was one tough match between a country of 1.3 billion populations and a country of only 15 millions. In the 1960s, India brought a match of 6-0 to Cambodia. Yesterday’s match was not bad. We may need to seek victory in the future. Cambodia has never made it to victory in the past. We now do. We must continue to make it to victory not only between Cambodian teams, or among regional teams but also international.

Dare to Invest in Sports

We must dare to invest more in sports. Through efforts we made together, including those from charitable persons, we must foresee the needs in sports sector. While starting, kids would not need much. Perhaps for football they would just need a leveled up field to take care of their joints […]

I am calling on parents, superintendants, youth and children themselves to increase activities in sports for own physical health and sports development. I also need to appeal to people in the Kingdom to make more physical sports and efforts and know how to play at least one sport. Achieving that, we would be able to prosper our sports sector […]

More Parks for Sports

… It is great that our people like sports. Doing physical exercise would be fun. Now we have many new songs. People went out to exercise in front of the Council of Ministers. Travelling past the place one day, I saw people along the gardens from the Council of Ministers through to National Defense Ministry. We therefore need to keep spaces for parks or gardens so people can go out and do their physical exercises. Physical exercise can prevent many kind of diseases, stroke included […]/.

