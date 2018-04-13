Angkor Sankranta 2018 Begins

Source: AKP

The Angkor Sankranta 2018, organised on the occasion of the Khmer Traditional New Year from April 14 to 16, started this morning in Siem Reap provincial city.

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and his spouse Samdech Kittiprittbandit Bun Rany Hun Sen presided over the opening ceremony.

Senior government officials, foreign ambassadors accredited to Cambodia, national and international guests and youths also took part in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the premier laid stress on the significance of the organisation of Angkor Sankranta in Siem Reap province, explaining that it attracts more tourists to the province, creates joy on the occasion of Khmer Traditional New Year, reflects the solidarity, friendship and fraternity among the whole Cambodian family, especially among the youths, and paves the way for the organisation of Sankranta event in other provinces and cities beside Siem Reap. This year, he added, Sankranta is held in more than 10 provinces and cities, including the one in the Republic of Korea, to show off Cambodian culture, custom and tradition.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also reiterated the necessity to maintain peace for more development. “No peace, no development and no today’s Angkor Sankranta,” he underlined.

This is the fourth time that Samdech Techo Hun Sen attended the Angkor Sankranta event organised annually by the Union of Youth Federations of Cambodia (UYFC) since 2013.

After the opening ceremony, the Prime Minister, accompanied by senior officials, national and international guests and his family members, visited the exposition hall in front of the Terrace of the Elephants located in the Royal Square of Angkor Thom.

This year’s Angkor Sankranta will be bigger and more attractive than the previous events. There will be some 33 interesting programmes on the occasion such as art performances – Preah Reach Troap Dance (Royal Ballet), Lakhon Khol (masked theatre), Khmer popular games and an exhibition on Sambor Prey Kuk Temple, which was listed as a World Heritage Site on July 8, 2017, as well as the show of a giant Hanuman (monkey god in Hindu mythology) mask.

Related posts