Angela Merkel Congratulates Samdech Hun Sen Re-elected as Cambodian Premier

Source: FN

H.E. Mrs. Angela Merkel, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, sent a congratulatory letter to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen for his new term of premiership.

“I wish you every success in your new term of office,” Merkel wrote in the letter dated on 6 September.

“In the great task of strengthening democracy and participation through an open political dialogue in your country, you can count on Germany,” she added.

