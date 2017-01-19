American Bank Pledges to Encourage Investors to Cambodia

Source: FN

President of American Bank, Margaret Ren pledged Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen to help advocate American investors to invest in Cambodia.

The pledge was made during the meeting that was held in Davos, Switzerland on January 19, 2017.

Margaret Ren said she would convince American investors to invest in energy, construction and finance, in particular.

The Premier, meanwhile, told Margaret about “One Road, One Belt” policy which is being implemented with plans such as a highway from Phnom Penh to Preah Sihanouk province, Siem Reap’s International Airport, Special Economic Zone in Preah Sihanouk province and so on.

