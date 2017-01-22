AirAsia To Open Office in Cambodia

Source: AKP

AirAsia will open its office in Cambodia in the near future, Mr. Anthony F. Fernandes, CEO of AirAsia (Malaysia) told Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, during their meeting on Jan. 20, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2017 in Davos-Kloster, Switzerland.

AirAsia’s office will contribute to Cambodia’s human resource training, transport service and civil aviation development, underlined Mr. Anthony F. Fernandes.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen welcomed the AirAsia’s plan in Cambodia, stressing that its presence will bring more and more visitors to the Kingdom.

AirAsia CEO highly appreciated the Cambodian premier’s leadership and host of the World Economic Forum on ASEAN in May.

According to Mr. Anthony F. Fernandes, AirAsia is currently operating 67 flights to Cambodia per week.

Related posts