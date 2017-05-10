AIIB President Re-affirms Commitment for ASEAN’s Infrastructure Development

Source: AKP

Visiting President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Mr. Jin Liqun has re-affirmed the AIIB’s commitment for the ASEAN’s broad-based socio-economic development through the investment on infrastructure.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference here this morning, Mr. Jin Liqun, a co-chair of the World Economic Forum on ASEAN 2017, said Cambodia and ASEAN are the first group of the countries which participated in setting up this bank and believed that AIIB’s efforts to promote the investment in infrastructure in the region will help creating the great opportunity in the regional connectivity, particularly for the young people in Cambodia and the region.

He also expressed his optimism on the AIIB’s endeavor to encourage the private sector in the region to work with the government to boost the development.

“AIIB will work to promote the broad-based socio-economic development through the investment in infrastructure. We believe that infrastructure is very important for the emerging market economies in their efforts to move to the upper-middle-income countries and improve the livelihood of their people,” he said.

For the poverty reduction that is the logical and national outcome of the broad-based socio-economic outcome, AIIB will further work with the World Bank and Asian Development Bank to help ASEAN nations on this issue.

