Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen urged no discriminations against girls and young ladies at Afesip Tumdy, centre based in Phnom Penh’s Prey Sar commune, which rehabilitates victims of trafficking, rape, and domestic violence.

The announcement was made in the Premier’s visit to the center Sunday morning, accompanied by Cambodia First Lady Bun Rany, a humanitarian worker serving as President of Cambodian Red Cross.

“Girls and young ladies here are victims who did nothing wrong,” Prime Minister underlined.

“They [victims] are innocent. Now they can stand up and become a good citizen, and will be a good wife, a good mother and grandmother. They shall not be discriminated,” he addressed to Cambodian compatriots before the 89 victims.

Prime Minister decided to fund three-storey-24-room building for Afesip Tumdy, where his wife Bun Rany Hun Sen visited yesterday. He hoped that the new building, featuring rooms for study, meditation and healthcare, will assist women in distressing situations, those who were victims of rape by family member, including biological father and grandpa.

The Premier urged charity both local and abroad to support Afesip.

The Strongman of Cambodia sponsors Afesip a new van for daily transportation of children to school and a one-time fund of USD7,500 USD. Every month, the Premier will support 1.2 tons of rice and USD 2,500 to the center, while each of the 89 victims will get USD 300 per annum. He also put 32 volunteers and staffs of the center into the framework of the Ministry of Social Affairs Veterans and Youth Rehabilitation.

Afesip Cambodia works to care for and secure the rights of victims of sexual trafficking, rape, and violence; and ensure victims receive education to successfully reintegrate into society.

Cambodia has a complicated history. From 1975 to 1979, Cambodia was ruled by the bloody genocidal regime, where the educated and wealthy were murdered and religion, commerce, education, and healthcare abolished. Plagued by poverty, lacks of education and employment, and weak societal structures, Cambodians, particularly women and children, are vulnerable to human trafficking, rape, and domestic violence.

