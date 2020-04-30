Hailing the 21st Anniversary of the Admission of the Kingdom of Cambodia into ASEAN

Today marks the 21st anniversary (30 April 1999 – 30 April 2020) that Cambodia is a member of ASEAN. Since becoming ASEAN member on April 30, 1999, Cambodia has worked closely with other members to build a people-centered community in the spirit of shared ownerships and overall responsibility. Indeed, ASEAN has become one of the cornerstones of Cambodia’s foreign policy, which can be reflected by linking Cambodia’s socio-economic development to regional integration and international cooperation.

While Cambodia committed to achieving its vision of becoming a high-middle-income country by 2030 and a developed country by 2050, it views the ASEAN community as a source of peace, security and prosperity for the Cambodian people./.

