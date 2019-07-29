ACU Arrests Pursat Cadaster Chief due to Corruption: PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

The director of Pursat Provincial Cadastral Office and two other officials were arrested by the Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) on Saturday morning, 27 July 2019 in Pursat province.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen confirmed this Monday that the arrest was made on the ground of corruption.

According to the premier, the trio include: Cadastral Office director Leam Bunroeun; deputy director of construction Cheang Vuthy; and another official Te Buntheng. They asked for USD 100,000 from an investor who requested for paperwork to construct a factory in Pursat.

The strongman called the corruption the act of destroying the nation and the good achievement built by the government.

If found committing corruption, the officials will be removed from the posts and their properties will be seized, Prime Minister warned today during his visit to the new stadium Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh’s Chroy Chongvar district.

