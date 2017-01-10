​Cambodian PM Visits Don Sahong Hydropower Dam in Lao PDR

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, paid yesterday a visit to Don Sahong, a regional controversial hydropower dam in Champasak province, Lao PDR.

The visit was made after he and his Lao counterpart H.E. Thongloun Sisoulith presided over the inauguration ceremony of the facilities at Trapeang Kriel (Cambodian province of Stung Treng)-Nong Nokkhiane (Lao province of Champasak) international border checkpoint.

Don Sahong, a hydropower dam project along the Lower Mekong River in Lao PDR, is located near Stung Treng province of Cambodia. It is expected to generate the electricity from 240 MW to 260 MW.

In November last year, Cambodia gave the green light to Lao PDR for the dam construction project, after the situation and impact assessment was conducted.

