Cambodian and Laotian Prime Ministers: the International Border Check Point Promotes Trade, Economy, and Tourism

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and Laotian Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith believed that the opening of Trapaeng Kriel-Norngnokkheane International Border will promote Cambodia-Laos relations, and both countries’ trade, economy, and tourism.

The reflection was made on Tuesday morning during the inauguration ceremony of Trapaeng Kriel-Norngnokkheane International Border Check Point, located in between Steung Treng, Cambodia and Champasak, Laos.

“The opening of international border is a fruitful result of cooperation which will connect Champasak to Steung Treng and other provinces and that it lifts trade barrier, promotes tourism and other potential investment opportunities in the provinces,” said Laotian premier Thongloun Sisoulith adding that “the first Cambodia-Laos International Border will contribute largely to ASEAN integration and connects east-west economy which promotes trade in Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Development Triangle Area”.

“Trapaeng Kriel-Norngnokkheane International Border Check Point links National Road 7 of Cambodia to National Road 13 of Laos, which is an important transportation route that connects Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam and other Mekong countries,” said Prime Minister Hun Sen.

“The opening of this international border will promote transportation infrastructure of both countries, which will further promote trade, investment, goods, and tourism” added Cambodian premier.

Both Prime Ministers also urged border authority to cooperate on preventing all forms of transnational crimes in a timely and peaceful manner to further strengthen relations of both countries.

Steung Treng and Champasak share border in a total of 135km out of 540km Cambodia-Thai border. Cambodia has tied relation with Laos for over 60 years. To expand the relation, both countries agreed to allow their citizens to cross each other’s border by just using a border pass, effective from January 2017.

