Remarks at the Virtual High-Level Meeting to Commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations “The Future We Want, the UN We Need: Reaffirming our Collective Commitment to Multilateralism”

Excellency Mr. President,

Excellency Secretary-General,

Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen!

I would like to join other leaders in commemorating the 75th anniversary of the United Nations. Certainly, the marking of this 75th anniversary is at a time of great disruption for the world, compounded by an unprecedented global health crisis with severe economic and social impacts. After the devastation of World War II in the preamble of the UN Charter, world leaders stated that the use of “international mechanism for the promotion of economic and social advancement of all peoples” was an essential means of securing peace, upholding human rights and ensuring social progress. While the vision of the Charter is still relevant, our “international mechanism” and the commitment to it, are imperiled and in need of serious attention. In fact, the mechanism of multilateralism has come under severe assault, especially due to the nationalism and protectionism undertakings of some global superpowers.

Instead of receiving support, developing nations often become the target of punishment for their imperfection of nation-building process that does not meet the standards of developed-countries, while their limited capacity to protect fundamental human rights, such as rights to peace, rights to life, food, shelter, and jobs, has been always insufficient. This is a significant factor that has contributed to severely destroying national restoration and development efforts of the poor countries due to the politicization of human rights in accordance with geopolitical agenda of some developed countries. Superpower rivalry has also hampered developing countries’ self-determination in terms of making independent and sovereign choice for development path as well as choice for friendly partners for peace and development. I am of the view that this is the real obstacle for developing nations to achieve the ambitious goals of the 2030 Agenda on top of the pressing challenges posed by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and its eventual socio-economic impacts.

Excellency Mr. President, Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen!

My delegation believes that Member States must come in line with the provisions of the Declaration on the Commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of the UN we have adopted for this meeting.

Our success in the implementation of the ambitious goals we have adopted will pave the way for future generations to live in prosperous, inclusive and harmonious societies.

Looking into the future, the global community requires a strong United Nations that is fully equipped to deal with the realities and address the challenges of the 21st century. Cambodia recognizes the central role of multilateralism in addressing complex global challenges we face today. As the Declaration so aptly states, “Our challenges are interconnected and can only be addressed through reinvigorated multilateralism.” It is through respect for the United Nations Charter, transparency, unity, cooperation, and collective action that the global community can attain the future we want and the United Nations we need.

Thank you!

